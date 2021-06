Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 15:11 Hits: 1

People in the state are struggling to come to terms with the government's failure to take appropriate measures to control the coronavirus health emergency.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-public-anger-runs-high-in-india-s-uttar-pradesh-state/a-57856528?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf