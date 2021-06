Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 15:38 Hits: 4

PETALING JAYA: The social media post on the SPM grade scale, which has gone viral, has no links to the Examination Syndicate, says the Education Ministry. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/11/spm-grade-scale-post-not-linked-to-examination-syndicate-says-education-ministry