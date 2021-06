Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 16:20 Hits: 4

BAMAKO (Reuters) -Mali's transitional government announced on Friday it had restored Colonel Sadio Camara as defence minister, after his removal from office was one of the factors that led to a coup that toppled President Bah Ndaw last month. Read full story

