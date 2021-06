Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 17:37 Hits: 2

HO, Ghana (Reuters) - A high court in Ghana has granted bail to 21 gay rights activists arrested three weeks ago for what police described as an unlawful gathering, the prosecutor said on Friday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/06/12/ghana-court-grants-bail-to-21-lgbt-activists