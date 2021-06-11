The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Exclusive-UN official accuses Eritrean forces of deliberately starving Tigray ADIGRAT/ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (Reuters) - The northern highlands of Ethiopia became a global byword for famine in the mid-1980s, when drought and conflict combined to create a disaster that killed as many as one million people. Now hunger is stalking the Tigray region again, and a senior UN official alleges that starvation is being used as a weapon of war. Read full story

