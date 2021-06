Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 20:25 Hits: 3

Pedro Castillo maintained a slim lead over rival Keiko Fujimori in Peru's presidential election on Thursday (Jun 10), with almost all votes counted, but with a chunk of contested votes yet to be scrutinised by electoral authorities.

