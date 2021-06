Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 22:33 Hits: 5

US government employees should not be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to their workplace or made to disclose their vaccination status, according to guidance set to be released by the Biden administration on Thursday (Jun 10).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-government-workers-return-to-offices-covid-19-vaccine-14989404