Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 23:40 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON: FBI Director Chris Wray on Thursday (Jun 10) suggested "serious charges" are still coming in the criminal investigation of the deadly JanĀ 6 attack on the US Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. "This is a very ongoing investigation and there's a lot more to come," ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/fbi-capitol-attack-jan-6-donald-trump-14991368