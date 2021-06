Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 11:21 Hits: 4

CARBIS BAY, England: British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Friday (Jun 11) there was no doubt some countries were using vaccines as a diplomatic tool to secure influence but Britain did not support so-called vaccine diplomacy. Raab was speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of a Group of ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-vaccine-diplomacy-political-tool-raab-g7-14993758