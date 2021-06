Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 16:15 Hits: 6

Iran regained its vote in the U.N. General Assembly on Friday after the United States enabled Tehran to use funds frozen in South Korea to pay some US$16 million it owed to the world body.

