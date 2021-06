Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 16:13 Hits: 6

After the tragic killing of six Asian women in Atlanta, students are asking for mandatory Asian heritage instruction in the classroom. Illinois is poised to become the first state to require public schools to teach Asian American studies.

