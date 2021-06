Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 16:38 Hits: 5

El Zonte, a fishing village on El Salvador’s coast, has been using cryptocurrency for the past year. Supporters of the currency point to the village as a demonstration of how bitcoin could help the country where 70% of people do not have bank accounts.

