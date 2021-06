Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 18:34 Hits: 4

A war in the Tigray region, where fighters have targeted food production, has led the U.S. and Europe to invoke a new tool of international humanitarian law.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2021/0611/The-world-s-response-to-Ethiopian-famine?icid=rss