Published on Friday, 11 June 2021

The G7 summit in Cornwall will determine who is vaccinated against COVID-19 and safe and who remains unvaccinated and at risk. Rich-country leaders may be tempted to share excess vaccines rather than finance the extra costs of global immunization, but this will not be enough.

