Published on Friday, 11 June 2021

The director of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), which was labeled as "extremist" and banned in Russia this week, says the Kremlin critic is in "significantly better" condition as he recovers from a hunger strike that raised fears he may die.

