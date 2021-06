Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 05:18 Hits: 3

UEFA had already approved Robert Kempe's accreditation. But German public broadcaster WDR has said Russian authorities revoked it after a "background screening."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-withdraws-german-reporter-s-euro-2020-accreditation/a-57851218?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf