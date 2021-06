Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 06:29 Hits: 3

Bangladeshi textile workers fear for their safety following the expiry of a successful accord brought in after the 2013 Rana Plaza disaster. Global unions say firms could revert to an old model of self-monitoring.

