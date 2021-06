Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 10:20 Hits: 5

PETALING JAYA: Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong and his Singapore counterpart S. Iswaran held their first video call to discuss various issues pertaining to their official portfolios on Friday (June 11). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/11/dr-wee-holds-first-video-call-with-singapore039s-transport-minister