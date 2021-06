Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 00:06 Hits: 3

The United States is prepared to review "trade-related activities" with Nicaragua, including Managua's participation in a Central America free trade agreement, if the country's coming elections are not free and fair, a senior State Department official said on Thursday.

