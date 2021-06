Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 03:00 Hits: 4

The European Parliament has called for sweeping economic sanctions and a raft of other measures against Belarus in response to growing repression and the forced landing of a plane flying between two EU capitals to arrest opposition activist Raman Pratasevich.

