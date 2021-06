Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 03:11 Hits: 4

Four members of a Belarusian presidential candidate’s team have been sentenced to five years in a maximum security prison for preparing “mass riots” in the wake of last year’s contested election that extended strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka’s rule.

