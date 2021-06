Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 08:05 Hits: 3

Filmmakers will now be vetted to ensure their films do not criticize mainland China. Effective immediately, the move signals a further choking of expression by Beijing.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hong-kong-moves-to-censor-films-on-national-security-grounds/a-57851729?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf