Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 06:35 Hits: 3

France start their Euro 2021 campaign on June 15 with a tricky clash against Germany as they seek to build on their 2018 World Cup triumph. It augurs well for Les Bleus’ fans that their longstanding manager Didier Deschamps not only guided France to that famous victory, but also lifted both the World Cup and Euro trophies as captain. FRANCE 24 takes a look back at Deschamps’ glittering career.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210611-didier-deschamps-the-water-carrier-who-reigns-over-the-french-national-team