The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Didier Deschamps, the ‘water-carrier’ who reigns over the French national team

Category: World Hits: 3

Didier Deschamps, the ‘water-carrier’ who reigns over the French national team France start their Euro 2021 campaign on June 15 with a tricky clash against Germany as they seek to build on their 2018 World Cup triumph. It augurs well for Les Bleus’ fans that their longstanding manager Didier Deschamps not only guided France to that famous victory, but also lifted both the World Cup and Euro trophies as captain. FRANCE 24 takes a look back at Deschamps’ glittering career.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210611-didier-deschamps-the-water-carrier-who-reigns-over-the-french-national-team

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version