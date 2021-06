Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 09:06 Hits: 4

THIOU, Burkina Faso (Reuters) - Two years after local emir Djibril Diallo fled his home in northern Burkina Faso following death threats from Islamist militants, he received an unexpected request: to return and take part in peace talks with the same people who wanted him dead. Read full story

