Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 03:30 Hits: 3

MIAMI: US-based cruise lines are chafing to resume voyages from Florida ports in July as the pandemic wanes - but for vaccinated passengers only - yet the state and its governor won't let them demand proof of inoculation. So far, neither side has blinked, even as two guests on one of the first ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/united-states-florida-cruise-lines-covid-19-vaccines-14992280