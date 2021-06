Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 07:15 Hits: 4

WELLINGTON: Tentative plans for a movie that recounts the response of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to a gunman's slaughter of Muslim worshippers drew criticism in New Zealand on Friday (Jun 11) for not focusing on the victims of the attacks. Hollywood news outlet Deadline reported that Australian ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-zealand-mosque-attacks-christchurch-jacinda-ardern-movie-14993350