When the US effectively floated the US dollar in 1971, many foresaw the end, or at least the beginning of the end, of the Bretton Woods system and, with it, American monetary and economic hegemony. Yet the dollar-based system survives – along with the same old criticisms of it.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/nixon-shock-bretton-woods-collapse-fifty-years-later-by-barry-eichengreen-2021-06