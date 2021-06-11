News Roundup: Lafayette Square report doesn't match evidence; Jan. 6 was 'tip of the iceberg'

Category: World Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 02:30 Hits: 4

In the news today: A Trump-appointed inspector general's claims that the gassing of peaceful protesters had nothing to do with a planned Trump publicity stunt is at odds with known facts. Investigations into the Jan. 6 insurrection continue, despite Republican attempts at stonewalling. The Arizona “audit” gets challenged by real experts who say they can produce a more accurate count without ever leaving their homes.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Claims that Lafayette Square was not cleared for Trump don't hold up to even a cursory examination

• GOP stonewalling aside, Jan. 6 insurrection investigations continue to raise fresh evidence

• Capitol Police officer warns that Jan. 6 'was the tip of the iceberg' as Republicans dismiss threat

• GOP delays first Indian-American federal personnel director due to common sense race theory

• Actual election experts challenge incompetent Arizona 'audit' team: 'Put up or shut up'

From the community:

• ...At The End He Had Tylenol For The Pain

• Did you see the great annular solar eclipse of 2021 this morning?

