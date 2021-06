Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 16:38 Hits: 2

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced the end of Operation Barkhane, an offensive against Islamist insurgents in West Africa's Sahel region that was launched in 2013.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/france-president-macron-announces-end-of-sahel-military-operation/a-57848169?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf