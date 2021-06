Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 19:36 Hits: 1

Chancellor Angela Merkel said the continued drop in Germany's coronavirus case numbers was "extremely pleasing," while warning that new variants and low vaccination rates still pose risks to fully opening.

