Published on Wednesday, 09 June 2021

A Moscow court on Wednesday night outlawed the organisations founded by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny by labeling them extremist, the latest move in a campaign by authorities to silence dissent and bar Kremlin critics from running for parliament in September.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210609-russian-court-outlaws-opposition-leader-s-groups-navalny-vows-not-to-retreat