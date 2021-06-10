Police arrest and 'out' dozens during an LGBT engagement party in Uganda

Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 12:17 Hits: 0

Ugandan police arrested 44 people during a party to celebrate the engagement of a gay couple held at an LGBT shelter in Kampala in late May, claiming that they had intervened over health and safety violations. Videos of the arrest, which circulated widely on social media, outed some of the attendees, who had been in the closet. Human rights organisations are worried about the implications of this arrest and mass “outing” – in Uganda, homosexuality is banned and severely punishable by law.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/africa/20210610-police-arrest-and-out-dozens-at-lgbt-engagement-party-uganda