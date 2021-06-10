Macron slap may herald a tense campaign ahead of French presidential elections

Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 18:30 Hits: 1

Tension is already in the air less than a year before French presidential polls. Just this week, President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face on a visit to the south and far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Mélenchon aired conspiracy theories in an impromptu outburst, prompting analysts to warn that the 2022 election campaign may already be seeing an escalation of extremist ideas and fiery language.

