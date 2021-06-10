The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Macron slap may herald a tense campaign ahead of French presidential elections

Category: World Hits: 1

Macron slap may herald a tense campaign ahead of French presidential elections Tension is already in the air less than a year before French presidential polls. Just this week, President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face on a visit to the south and far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Mélenchon aired conspiracy theories in an impromptu outburst, prompting analysts to warn that the 2022 election campaign may already be seeing an escalation of extremist ideas and fiery language.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210610-macron-slap-may-herald-a-tense-campaign-ahead-of-french-presidential-elections

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version