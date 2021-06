Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 18:23 Hits: 3

(Reuters) - New corruption cases have been opened against Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi, adding to a growing number of allegations against her by the country's military rulers following a coup in February. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/06/11/factbox-cases-against-deposed-myanmar-leader-aung-san-suu-kyi