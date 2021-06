Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 19:30 Hits: 2

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he was working with international partners to create a financial mechanism to ensure important public services can continue to work in Lebanon despite its deep political and economic crisis. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/06/11/france-and-its-partners-work-on-financing-mechanism-for-lebanon---macron