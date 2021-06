Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 16:10 Hits: 1

The Biden administration has scrapped Trump-era bans on TikTok and Wechat. The administration plans to conduct reviews aimed at assessing national security risks with technology tied to China.

