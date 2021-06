Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 18:59 Hits: 1

Rooted in Martin Luther King’s legacy, the Poor People’s Campaign pushes against poverty with some lawmakers' support for the “Third Reconstruction.”

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0610/Poverty-in-the-US-persists.-Would-the-Third-Reconstruction-help?icid=rss