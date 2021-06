Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 19:23 Hits: 2

The Brexit deal has pitted fishers in Britain and France against one another. But they are striving for the same thing: to save their communities.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2021/0610/Scallop-wars-British-and-French-fishers-separated-by-a-shared-livelihood?icid=rss