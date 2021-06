Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 17:16 Hits: 1

Lake Poopo dried up in 2015 - it used to sustain the livelihoods and culture of the Indigenous community around it.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/gallery/2021/6/10/bolivias-people-of-the-water-try-to-survive-loss-of-lake