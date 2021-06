Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 10:05 Hits: 0

Tokyo in 2021 surely doesn’t need the Olympic Games. And yet, even during a pandemic, the Olympic army marches on, upholding its only ideal: making enormous amounts of money for itself, for sponsors, for property developers, and sometimes for corrupt politicians.

