Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 15:50 Hits: 1

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta warned last month that the US might be headed toward an inflationary episode on par with the period following World War II, when the release of pent-up demand fueled a 20% surge in prices. But China's efforts to stabilize commodity prices should help to avoid a worst-case scenario.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/biden-spending-china-price-controls-inflation-by-isabella-m-weber-2021-06