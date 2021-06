Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 03:01 Hits: 6

New corruption cases have been opened against Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other former officials from her government, the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar said on Thursday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210610-myanmar-junta-opens-new-corruption-cases-against-suu-kyi-state-media-reports