Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021

U.S. President Joe Biden will bring a grave Brexit warning to his first meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson: Prevent a row with the European Union from imperilling the delicate peace in Northern Ireland.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210610-biden-arrives-in-uk-with-message-for-johnson-defuse-post-brexit-tensions-over-n-ireland