Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 08:32 Hits: 6

U.S. President Joe Biden brings a grave Brexit warning to his first meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson: Prevent a row with the European Union from imperiling the delicate peace in Northern Ireland.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/biden-warns-britain-don-t-imperil-northern-irish-peace-14983552