Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021

JBS, one of the world's biggest meat processors, has paid bitcoin worth $11 million in ransom to hackers to prevent any further disruption after a paralyzing cyberattack believed to have originated in Russia.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/meatpacking-giant-jbs-pays-us-11-million-to-ransomware-hackers-14986694