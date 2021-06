Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 08:39 Hits: 6

A pervasive conventional bias assumes that population decline must be a bad thing. But in a world where technology enables us to automate ever more jobs, the far bigger problem is too many potential workers, not too few.

