Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 06:42 Hits: 4

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry has discovered another 23 new Covid-19 infections in the country with links to two variants of concern (VOC). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/10/covid-19-another-23-cases-discovered-with-links-to-two-variants-of-concern