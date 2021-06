Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 06:57 Hits: 4

TOKYO (Reuters) - A mass vaccination centre in Tokyo will begin booking COVID-19 shots for people under 65 years old from Saturday, the Sankei Newspaper reported on Thursday, as Japan ramps up efforts to inoculate people before the 2020 Olympics open next month. Read full story

