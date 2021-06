Category: World Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 20:26 Hits: 2

Russia, in response to Canadian sanctions imposed in March, has decided to ban nine Canadian citizens from entering its territory indefinitely, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/moscow--in-response-to-sanctions--bans-nine-canadian-citizens-from-entering-russia-14968764