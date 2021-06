Category: World Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 23:29 Hits: 2

Despite a massive reduction in commuting and in many commercial activities during the early months of the pandemic, the amount of carbon in Earth's atmosphere in May reached its highest level in modern history, a global indicator released on Monday (Jun 7) showed.

